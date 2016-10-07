The Telugu Desam Party, Telangana State unit, has charged the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of taking up the reorganisation of districts with “political motives”.

TDP-TS president L. Ramana alleged that the manner in which Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was planning to reorganise districts was reflective of his intentions to weaken the Opposition parties through the process.

The TRS had assured to create 24 new districts for administrative convenience in its election manifesto, and had assured that the process would be initiated only after the increase in the number of Assembly constituencies as assured in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014.

‘Hasty decision’

The State government, however, had hastily taken up the reorganisation process to cover up its failures such as its inability to resolve the problems faced by the land oustees who were agitating in different parts of the State, severe drought that crippled the farmers, and leakage of EAMCET question paper.

The government had not kept its assurance that the reorganisation would be taken up after eliciting the people’s views on the issue, Mr. Ramana said.

The govt. has not kept its assurance that the reorganisation would be taken up after eliciting the people’s views on the issue.

L. Ramana,TDP-TS president