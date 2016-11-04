SKILL ON DISPLAY: An artist painting on a wall in connection with the Street Art Festival in Hyderabad on Thursday.- Photo: G. Ramakrishna

St-Art project is giving some of the poorer run-down neighbourhoods a touch of class

“ Time pass ke liye paint karrey boley ham ko. Ek mahiney tak rehta bolrey (They want to paint it just like that and they say it will stay for one month),” says the lady standing on the doorway of her five-storey house near the Necklace Road station, as a coat of whitewash is applied by workers on the side facing the road.

A few yards away, Nileem Mahanta, an artist from Assam, works on the brushes as he busily tries to finish his section of the wall as part of the St-Art project that is giving some of the poorer run-down neighbourhoods of Hyderabad a touch of class.

Once the project is finished, the neighbourhood of Maqtha and Necklace Road will have some edgy street art that can rival that of any other place in the world. Pushing to shape this street art are art@telangana and Krishnakriti Foundation in tandem with the St-Art India Foundation that works on massive art projects that redefine public spaces.

“We are trying to bring the best of urban art available across the world and using it to show the possibility of regenerating neglected areas of this historic city,” says Papa Rao of art@telangana.

“It is like you are walking down a street and suddenly discover a Rs. 20 currency note on the road. Street art is something like that. It surprises you and makes you happy,” says Daan Botlek, about street art and how it can help reinvigorate neighbourhoods.

Armed with a measuring tape, standing amidst the refuse and rubbish at one corner of the parking lot, Mr. Botlek measures the brown wall. “It is very challenging as it is very uneven and there are gaps. Many people are not bothered but there are others who are curious to know what I am going to paint,” says Mr. Botlek, surveying the wall in one end of Maqtha.

As artists from St-Art come, talk, take measurements and walk away, the children playing in the rundown neighbourhood stop gawking and carry on with their games of cricket and chase. Soon, the street art will turn into one more selfie zone for the city, albeit a high risk one considering the zippy traffic.

“It is looking good and many people are stopping to observe the work. I hope it helps my business,” says Azaad, who runs a Chinese food cart in the neighbourhood.