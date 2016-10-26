A regional office of the United Bank of India, 36th in the country, was inaugurated by GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy at Chirag Ali lane in Abids on Tuesday.

A release said the region had been carved out of Bengaluru regional office and the erstwhile link office at Hyderabad was upgraded to regional office.

It would act as a pivotal point for existing and forthcoming branches in the two States. Bank managing director and chief executive officer Pawan Bajaj and executive director K.V. Rama Moorthy were present.