Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao goes into the details of the process at a meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday

The State Government does not rule out recruitment of staff though the emphasis is to make optimum use of existing staff as part of reorganisation of new districts.

The objective of the reorganisation of districts is to streamline the administrative setup that had grown in hierarchy over the years and bring in more synergy and focused delivery to people, say highly placed sources.

Recruitment will be there to some extent but it cannot happen within a month as there is a proper process to be followed, they said.

The task force on the reorganisation of districts headed by Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma has been looking at the rationalisation of staff and distribute them among new districts, divisions and mandals and prepare a draft staff structure for every district. The draft staff deployment proposals were reviewed by the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday. The government is not ruling out recruitment wherever there is real need or promotions based on experience and eligibility. But first priority is to tone up the administration, remove the flab and redeploy the staff where there is need. “For instance, there are several projects and schemes which are no longer relevant but staff still exist. There are some officers who work all by themselves with no coordination and report only to the State-level department,” they added. The Collectors were asked to come out with district specific requirements and accordingly give focus to such departments rather than having a uniform approach across the State, sources said.