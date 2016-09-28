The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has received 7,91,957 applications for Group-II Services, the highest ever received for the recruitment of Group-II posts.

The nearly 8 lakh applicants will be vying for the 1,032 vacancies in various departments. Two notifications were issued for these posts. The first one was issued in December 2015 for 439 vacancies for which 5.62,715 applications were received. A supplementary notification was issued on September 1, 2016 for which 2,29,249 candidates applied.

Some of the top posts in the Group-II include Municipal Commissioner Gr.III, Assistant Commercial Tax Officer, Sub-Registrar Gr.II, Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector, Assistant Registrar, Deputy Tahsildar and Executive Officer Grade- I.

Karimnagar, Warangal and Nalgonda accounted for the top three districts of applicants.