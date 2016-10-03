The proposed new district of Shamshabad will be renamed Ranga Reddy district after the doyen of Telangana and former Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh K.V. Ranga Reddy, but the proposal to retain Ranga Reddy district to cover Vikarabad and Chevella divisions will be dropped.

The two divisions will form part of Vikarabad district. It was decided to move the name of Ranga Reddy from Vikarabad to Shamshabad because his native village of Pedda Mangalaram in Moinabad mandal was to merge with Shamshabad district, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao told a meeting of people’s representatives to hear their views on reorganisation of districts.

The meeting was attended by Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, chairpersons of Zilla Parishads, District Cooperative Central Banks, District Cooperative Marketing Societies, and district presidents of TRS of Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy and Medak.

Mr. Rao said he had asked officials to study the feasibility of including Ellareddy revenue division in the proposed Kamareddy district and Narsapur revenue division in Medak district. Bowing to public opinion, a decision to include Amangal, Madgula, Talakondapalli and the new Kadtal mandal in Shamshabad (now Ranga Reddy) district would be taken. Kodangal and Bomraspet mandals would form part of Vikarabad district.

A decision would also be taken to include Sansthan Narayanpur in Yadadri district in tune with public demand. But, it would be within the jurisdiction of Rachakonda police commissionerate.

Gandeed mandal would be in Mahabubnagar district and Dommari Pochamma would be renamed Gandi Mysamma mandal in Qutbullapur Assembly constituency. There was unanimity on creation of three more mandals -- Maddirala, Neredukomma and Mallareddygudem -- in addition to seven new mandals in Nalgonda district.

Mr. Rao said it was also decided to explore creation of Komaravelli mandal in Siddipet district and Vattipalli mandal in Andole constituency.

The leaders were informed by Mr. Rao that the reorganisation of districts and revival of irrigation tanks was conceived by him four and a half years ago in the presence of Prof Jayashanker and Irrigation Advisor R. Vidyasagar Rao during a chitchat in New Delhi.

Mr. Rao recalled that there was opposition to creation of mandals right from Patels and Patwaris in villages to Chief Secretary when it was taken up by NTR. However, it gave good results. The reorganisation of districts which was meant to be people-centric would also succeed.

‘Declare Jangaon a district’

Former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah demanded that the government declare Jangaon as a district immediately taking into consideration the demands of the people and the history of the town that deserves district status.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Lakshmaiah said people have been on an agitation since the new districts were mooted demanding separate district status, and had given representations to elected representatives and officials on why Jangaon is a much better choice, but the government was unmoved.

