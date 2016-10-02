Water logging was reported in Eid Bazar and Ramchander Nagar colonies where the residents complained to the authorities that knee-deep water had entered homes.

After a brief lull, parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall overnight. The highest rainfall recorded was 4.3 cm in and around Charminar. Other areas which received significant rainfall include Balanagar, Shapurnagar, Ameerpet, Jeedimetla and Malkajgiri. The skies opened up on Friday night and the rains continued till the early hours of Saturday. Short spells of rains was witnessed on Saturday afternoon and night.

Some low-lying areas got inundated due to the rains. Water logging was reported in Eid Bazar and Ramchander Nagar colonies where the residents complained to the authorities that knee-deep water had entered homes.

The rains also resulted in traffic congestions on busy roads. Potholes, accumulated sand and damaged roads at various points slowed down the traffic at Punjagutta, Begumpet, Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam, Ameerpet and Secunderabad.

After taking a break for Bathukamma festival, the demolition squads resumed their work. On Saturday, the squads set out to demolish 49 structures which were either unauthorised or dilapidated. In Punjagutta graveyard, the officials demolished an unauthorised structure.

The drive was conducted in Abids, Chikkadpally, Gandhinagar, Rajendranagar, Aghapura and Hayathnagar.

The Met department has forecast intense spells of rains in the City in the next 24 hours due to upper air cyclonic circulation over Telangana.