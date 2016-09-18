Cities » Hyderabad

Hyderabad, September 18, 2016
Updated: September 18, 2016 05:36 IST

Rain-ravaged city roads turn craters

Motorists, pedestrians greeted with pools, puddles, and endless row of potholes

Motorists and pedestrians were greeted with pools, puddles and an endless row of potholes on Saturday as rain fury left a trail of destruction on the key infrastructure of the city.

Motorists had a tough time driving on roads that became slippery due to a thin layer of gravel, sand and chips. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials were on the daunting job to repair the roads that have been rendered unusable.

At Mehdipatnam, workers used road waste dug up near Choti Masjid, Muradnagar, to fill up potholes but struggled with the 10-metre stretch of road which is now a mess of sand, water and slush.

“We don’t know how to drain this water and where it goes,” said an official on the spot trying to fill up a three-metre pool of water.

The stretch between Lakshman Bagh temple and Dargah looked like a dirt track as the mud from the un-repaired portion filled up the road.

In other parts of the city, motorists faced hell with honking traffic and remnants of tail lights and lamps littering the road. The bitumen topping on the two flyovers connecting Hitec City area to Kukatpally has come off due to rain at many places turning the road into a tricky drive for two-wheeler owners.

In the southern part of the city, many stretches of roads are still waterlogged slowing down and blocking traffic. At Bandlaguda, Near Moghal College of Engineering, both stretches of roads have been damaged bringing vehicles to a crawl between Chandrayangutta and Aramghar.

Incidentally, the GHMC has spent nearly Rs. 60 crore for repair and re-carpeting of 357 km of road under its 100-day action plan.

KTR’s pep talk

Aware of the flak on social media for the sad state of roads, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development sent out a message to GHMC officials: “Team, need of the hour is to focus on repairing the roads which are in extremely bad shape. All of your good work is unfortunately undermined because of the road conditions. Most importantly, I would like to urge the entire engineering team to focus solely on getting the roads sorted. No other priorities.”

