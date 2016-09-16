Heavy rains lashed parts of Ranga Reddy district, claiming two lives late on Thursday night. Passengers travelling in a car had a miraculous escape, even as the vehicle was swept away in an overflowing rivulet.

In separate instances, two couples trying to cross the rivulet between Rallachittempally and Pelaaram on Vikarabad fringes, 90 kilometres from Hyderabad, fell into the steam.

While the farmer, A. Venkat Reddy of Mailaramdevpally village, managed to catch hold of a tree, his wife, Saritha, got washed away.

In another instance, farmer Moulani, who was riding a bike with his wife, Sharifa Begum, got swept away in the same rivulet after losing balance and falling off the two-wheeler. His wife managed to reach the bank.

Bodies retrieved

Bodies of both Saritha and Moulani were retrieved by Friday morning.

In yet another instance, a car got swept away in the rivulet at Baswapuram on the fringes of Bantwaram mandal while trying to cross the bridge. Fortunately, all the passengers had a miraculous escape after the vehicle got stuck at the bund.

