Flood into all major reservoirs, both in the Godavari and Krishna Basins, in the State which was declining for the last four days constantly as the rains receded not only in the local catchment areas but also in the neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra, picked up again on Saturday with the Manjira river getting a flash flood.

Inflows into Singur reservoir across Manjira river, which fell below 5,000 cusecs on Friday night, increased to over 1.15 lakh cusecs by 10 a.m. on Saturday due to heavy rain recorded in the local catchment areas as well as in the upper reaches of Karnataka and Maharashtra. By the evening, the flood into Singur was down to about 50,000 cusecs as there was let up in rain from afternoon.

Flood into Jurala in the Krishna basin also remained constant at over 30,000 cusecs throughout Saturday, although it was showing declining trend for the previous three days.

Heavy rains in the western parts of Medak and Nizamabad districts since Friday night have created havoc with heavy damage to standing crops such as blackgram, soybean, redgram, cotton, jowar and others. Medak, Narayanakhed and Zaheerabad areas received very heavy rainfall inundating several low laying areas. Nyalkal received 224 mm rainfall followed by 193 mm in Raikod, 190 mm in Jharasangam and 170 mm in Munipally mandals.

For the first time in the recent history, water entered into the Kethaki Sangameshwara temple located at Jharasangam mandal headquarters. Over three feet deep water was spread on the temple premises till the afternoon and the temple officials pumped out the water with the help of motor pumpsets.

As the heavy inflows swelled the Narinja stream flowing from Zaheerabad area into Bidar district in Karnataka, vehicular traffic movement was suspended between Bidar and Zaheerabad/Hyderabad as water was overflowing a bridge across the stream. Traffic was diverted in alternative routes and the situation is expected to continued till Sunday morning.

A minor irrigation tank overflowed at Isojipet in Pulkal mandal and water entered into houses creating panic among villagers. A bridge was washed away at Jeerlapally in Jharasangam mandal due to heavy flood which also entered the village.

The villagers had sleepless a night due to flooding.

Besides, rain water entered the class rooms of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Tatipally in Munipally mandal and it was reported that some furniture and belongings of students were washed away.