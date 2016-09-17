Evening downpour across the city throws traffic haywire

The sun was up but traffic curbs were still on near Tank Bund and its environs on Friday morning as the idols immersion went on post noon. And, a few hours after the traffic restrictions were removed and the weekend was appearing on the horizon, the skies turned dark and it poured across throughout the twin cities till dusk.

The blinding rain, potholes — more than 5,000 on the last count — and inundated roads made it terrible for scores of commuters on the roads as the municipal staff were once again galvanised into action. They along with the traffic police struggled to push out the excess water searching for the nearest outlets and removing the gathered garbage.

Vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt on several main throughfares including Lakidikapul, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Secunderabad, Gachibowli, Punjagutta, Nampally, Raj Bhavan Road, L.B. Nagar, Mallepally, Habeebnagar, Himayatnagar, Marredpally, Balanagar, Banjara Hills and several other areas saw long line of vehicles stacking up because of water logging or bad road stretches.

It took hours for commuters to reach their respective destinations as many were caught in the gridlocks. Such was the blockages that Police Commissioner, M. Mahender Reddy, instructed even the law and order police personnel to assist the traffic personnel in clearing the obstructions causing the jams. Senior officers from DCP level were told to monitor. At Balanagar, the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar drain reached the full tank level and entered into 11 houses leading to a collapse of a wall.

Balanagar recorded the highest rainfall of 6.8 cm, followed by Serilingampally at 4.5 cm, Asifnagar and Ameerpet got 4.1 cm, Khairatabad 4 cm, Marredpally 2.5 cm, Himayatnagar, 2.2 cm, Golkonda 1.8 cm, Shaikpet, 1.7 cm and Tirumalagiri 1.2 cm. The Met office has forecast more rains for the next few days across Telangana with the Southwest monsoon continuing to be active while the low pressure over the State and Vidarbha being less marked.

Elsewhere in the State, Kollapur in Mahabubnagar district and Narmetta in Warangal district recorded 8 cm rain each while Varni in Nizamabad district and Mahabubnagar and its environs received 7 cm each, if the highest rainfalls are taken into account.