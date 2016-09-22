Not just words, but images and videos to bring home the full horror of the difficulties faced by citizens

Rain, water-logging and bad roads dominated social media timelines on Wednesday as netizens woke up to another trial by water on Wednesday.

“Hyderabad people frustrated about three things from few days: (1) Rain (2) Traffic jam (3) Roads,” wrote a twitter user. It was not just words, but images and videos that brought home the full horror of difficulties being faced by the average Hyderabad citizen.

Pranay Rupani took up the job of posting photographs and inviting information about havoc caused by rains and then logging complaints on the GHMC app. Within minutes of posting a photograph of Masab Tank flyover with a portion of road washed away, he got a response from Nawaz Khan: “Yes bro, it’s Masab Tank bridge where I fell down yesterday because my bike skided on sand (sic).”

Then there were pleas for help. Khalid Muhammad posted: “Rain water enters #Devnar_School (school for visually impaired) at #Secundrabad... inmates facing severe inconvenience as they did not get any food since morning... Telangana CMO”.

Then another: Anyone from Kukatpally? Need your help… People near Jayanagar, Kukatpally next to Kalamandir, Ellamma Tank need help to shift senior citizen due to water logging in the houses... please call Santosh-9885359XX ....

Uma Sudhir had a query: That’s the #blackhole on a main road in #Hyderabad; are these so fragile, they simply cave in?

Adding a dash of black humour, the Hyderabad Traffic Police shared photographs of the manhole which caved in near NTR Gardens with these words: “Earth opened mouth and swallowed a piece of land near NTR Garden. The road is being repaired. Traffic is congested towards Necklace rotary. Please take alternate routes (sic).” And then there was Prabhudutta with this on Twitter: The indecent rain has just added one ‘Zero’ to the current no. of lakes in Hyderabad. Earlier it was 2,614. Now it is 26,140.