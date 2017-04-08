Hyderabad

Rail zone: Konathala files PIL in High Court

Former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna   | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Centre, State have not taken any step, says former Minister

Former MP and Minister Konathala Ramakrishna has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court against the Union of India, represented by its Secretary in the Ministry of Railways, New Delhi, and the State of Andhra Pradesh, represented by its Chief Secretary, Velagapudi, Guntur district, as the second respondent, for failure of the respondents for not taking measures for creation of a new railway zone in the successor State of Andhra Pradesh.

The petitioner noted that the 13th Schedule of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, had stated that a new railway zone would be created in the successor state of AP within six months after bifurcation. It is more than two years and 10 months since the State was bifurcated but the respondents have not taken any action regarding the separate railway zone in AP.

Mr. Ramakrishna noted that there was negligence on the part of respondent no.1 and the callous treatment of a stipulation in the Act made in Parliament, which compelled him to file the petition. He also noted that there was total unanimity among all stakeholders that Visakhapatnam ought to be the headquarters of the separate railway zone.

Visakhapatnam has the required land and necessary infrastructure to create the new zone in a short time and the minimum possible expenditure.

