The SCR has announced on Thursday evening that the rail track breached between Vikarabad-Sadasivapet stations due to heavy rains in the Vikarabad-Parli section of the Secunderabad Division has been restored on a war footing. Trains will run on the normal route with a speed restriction of 10 km per hour between the two stations. SCR GM Ravindra Gupta personally monitored the track restoration works, while DRM Ashesh Agarwal took charge of the restoration works.

Around 200 workers and staff were pressed into service for speedy restoration of track.

Six JCBs and five earth-movers were also deployed for the task which was completed in eight hours.

Temporarily suspended

SCR on Thursday announced the temporary suspension for traffic movement on the Vikarabad-Sadasivapet section of Secunderabad division in view of the continuous rains and poor soil condition in the breached parts of the track in the section. However, that ballast trains were being run on an experimental basis to test the track position with speed restriction of 10 km an hour, an SCR release said. Following this development, train no. 16593 H.S. Nanded-KSR Bengaluru Express was on Thursday diverted to run via Latur Road, Latur and Kurdwadi. Also, while no. 17010 Secunderabad-Bidar Express was short-terminated at Vikarabad, train no. 17009 Bidar-Hyderabad scheduled on Friday will leave from Vikarabad.