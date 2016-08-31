Come September 1, radiologists in the State will be joining the protest strike demanding relief from some provisions of the PC and PNDT Act they term “draconian”.

The Indian Radiological and Imaging Association that claims affiliation of around 800 radiologists in Telangana has called for a strike starting September 1, pending redressal of its demands. Dr. T.L.N. Praveen, State president , said radiologists in the State have not faced harassment like their counterparts elsewhere in India but have decided to join the protest in the larger interest of the community.