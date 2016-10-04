The Agriculture Department is expecting the rabi cultivation to go up considerably in Telangana this year following good rains that filled about two-thirds of irrigation tanks besides recharging the groundwater table that has depleted alarmingly in many parts of the State during the last two years. Thanks to heavy rains across the State during July and September, the State has recorded 29 per cent surplus rainfall against the average for the south-west monsoon period this year. Against the season’s normal of 713.6 mm rain, the State has received 925.2 mm during June-September period.

“It has been estimated that the requirement of seed for rabi cultivation would be about 4.88 lakh quintals including 1.58 lakh quintals of groundnut, 1.23 lakh quintals of bengalgram and 1.7 lakh quintals of paddy among others,” Agriculture Production Commissioner C. Parthasarathi stated on Monday. Arrangements were being made to make available ample quantity of fertilizer and seed from the week after Dasara, when the sowing of rabi was expected to commence, he said.