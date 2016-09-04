A person riding a motorcycle had a providential escape when he tried to pass through the swollen Musi river near Shankerpally in Ranga Reddy district on Saturday.

Mahender was returning to his native village Pothireddypalli in Sangareddy mandal after attending the last rites of a relative who died when he was caught in the water that flowed knee high over the bridge on the river. The incident took place on Kandi – Shadnagar highway, one km from Shankerpally. He was swept away in the water but managed to surface at a short distance. However, his bike was untraceable. Sources said the river flowed menacingly in the morning due to heavy rains in the catchment at Vikarabad. This was the third time that the river swelled this season. Commuters have been using the bridge as the construction of the flyover has been delayed.