Over a dozen Congress party workers were detained on Tuesday following a protest over alleged CBI raids at Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

The Congress men who protested sought to know details of the raids and alleged that the cantonment board, including elected representatives, were covering up corruption. According to reports, enquiries were made by CBI on Friday seeking details about pipeline works carried out in the past by the board in Bolarum area. SCB CEO Sujata Gupta told The Hindu that no such enquiries had taken place.