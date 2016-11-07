Journalists held a protest march at the Hyderabad Press Club against the one-day ban imposed on NDTV India by the Information and Broadcast Ministry for allegedly violating the code under the Indian broadcast law.

Members raised slogans seeking immediate withdrawal of the decision and termed it as a direct attack on the press freedom.

“Threatening the media under the garb of patriotism cannot be tolerated and it reflects the intolerance of the Government,” they said adding that this was only the beginning of such steps by the Government against the media.

Indian Journalists Union (IJU) Secretary General D. Amar said it was time the journalists stood united or else the government will continue to pressurise the media using similar tactics. Former Resident Editor of The Hindu, S. Nagesh Kumar, explained how the Government was equating media freedom to patriotism to justify its undemocratic decision.

Press Council of India (PCI) Member K. Amarnath said it was unfortunate that the ban is being supported by Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, who spent time in jail during Emergency. “Media freedom cannot be compromised as it was the root of sustaining Indian democracy,” he said.

Senior journalists Dileep Reddy, Uma Sudheer, Amaraiah and former Press Club presidents Suresh Kumar and R. Ravikanth Reddy also spoke. Press Club president Rajamouli Chary, Secretary Vijay Kumar Reddy, and journalists from various media organisations participated.