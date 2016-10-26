Proposals on Central schemes to be prepared for new districts

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the senior officials to prepare proposals on the Central Government schemes which could be sought for new districts.

In a meeting with officials here on Tuesday, he told the officials that every district should have one Navodaya School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Krishi Vigyan Kendra and others. They were also told to identify the schemes and programmes which were being implemented with district as a unit so that they could be asked for the new districts.

He wanted the officials to list out all the government offices which must be there in districts and the wings in education, health and agriculture departments. He told the officials to send a report to the Centre on the departments which which would be maintained in every district with Central Government funds.

Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, C. Laxma Reddy, MPs K. Keshava Rao, M.P. Jitender Reddy, C. Malla Reddy, P. Srinivas Reddy, senior officials S. Narsing Rao, A. Santi Kumari, B.P. Acharya, B. Janardhan Reddy, V. Karuna, P. Satyanarayana Reddy, District Collectors of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy Rahul Bojja and M. Raghunandan Rao, respectively, and others were present.