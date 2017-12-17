Property Plus home expo a big draw

more-in

The Hindu Property Plus Home Expo-Secunderabad Fest 2017, which opened on Saturday, witnessed an enthusiastic response on day one.

Deputy General Manager of State Bank of India, Secunderabad, Rajesh Kumar and Jaideep Reddy of Ashoka Builders inaugurated the two-day mega home expo being held at Sri Raja Rajeshwari Gardens (Roof Gardens) at Sikh Village in Secunderabad. Prospective home-buyers can drop by between 10 a.m. and 8 pm on Sunday too.

Presented by Aparna Constructions and powered by Aditya Constructions, the expo is billed as the most happening property show in the real estate calender of the twin cities, particularly in Secunderabad.

With over 14 premium property brands participating, buyers have an exciting bouquet of options — from budget homes and functional apartments to lavish villas and luxury bungalows along with open plots in prime locations, all under one roof. The event is not just about housing choices. Interested buyers can also connect with financial institutions and bankers in one-on-one sessions. With a clutter-free floor plan that offers easy navigation, the show is sure to help buyers decide on their dream homes.