Hyderabad

Prof. Peesapati honoured by Royal Society of Chemistry

Award would be presented at the headquarters in London

Prof. Peesapati, Honorary Secretary, Royal Society of Chemistry (London), Deccan chapter, has been chosen for this year's Service 2017 award that would be presented at the headquarters of Royal Society of Chemistry, London.

It is a rare honour to be chosenfor two different awards for two successiveyears by the Royal Society. Last year, Prof. Peesapati was awarded Royal Society Inspire award.

Prof. Peesapati has been conducting various programmes for popularising Science in general and Chemistry in particular and encouraging high school and intermediate students through seminars, science fairs, workshops, training programmes for the last two decades. He has also organised several training programmes for teachers to update their knowledge in Chemistry.

