Managements seek immediate payment of Rs. 430 crore arrears for the services rendered

Healthcare was expected to take a hit from Sunday as private hospitals across the State withdrew all medical services, including emergencies, after negotiations with the government on payment of dues for extending Aarogyasri health services failed. Representatives of the Telangana Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Associations (THANA) met Health Minister Dr. C. Laxma Reddy on Saturday to demand payment of Rs 430 crore dues from the government. The hospitals sought immediate payment but Mr. Reddy said the government could release Rs. 100 crore now and the remainder later.

Hospital representatives claim that the Minister did not give a commitment on when the remaining payment would be released. “On two occasions earlier, payment of Rs. 100 crore was also promised but not made. The dues have piled up to Rs. 430 crore till now. Hospitals have been unable to pay their staff for two months now,” said Dr. Narsinga Reddy, president, THANA. Around 160 hospitals and nursing homes in State are affiliated to THANA. Dr. Reddy said private hospitals would not offer any services from Saturday until the government agreed to their demands. He categorically stated that emergency services would also not be provided. “All patients will be sent to government hospitals,” Dr. Reddy said adding that large corporate hospitals too had joined the strike. Private hospitals had struck services twice this year alleging delay and default in payments. The hospitals have also put forth 17 other demands, including changes to tariff and the terms of service agreement. A committee set up by the government comprising private and public healthcare representatives to sort issues has clearly not helped. Meanwhile, the government recently separated the journalist and employee health schemes from Aarogyasri while appointing another executive in-charge of these schemes. Like Aarogyasri, these schemes too have witnessed differences between government and private hospitals. Dr. M. Chandrashekar, Aarogyasri CEO, could not be reached for comment. Sources in the health department revealed that the government was mulling action against hospitals for not giving sufficient strike notice time before going on strike. “The government agreed to pay some amount but hospitals wanted it all before Dasara which would be difficult given that the process could be slowed due to coming holidays,” a source said adding that the government was open to talks.

