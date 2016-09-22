An employee of e-commerce major Amazon, J. S. Abhishek, died when a private bus ran over him after he slipped off his Honda Activa on Karkhana-Trimulgherry junction stretch on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old techie and his friend Rahul were heading from Karkhana side to Trimulgherry junction when the accident occurred after 10 p.m. “Both were riding their Honda Activas parallel when accidentally Abhishek hit Rahul’s vehicle and slipped from his two-wheeler,”the police said. A speeding private bus ran over him, the police said.