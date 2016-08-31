Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday accused the previous Congress government of sanctioning funds for temples and endowment institutions indiscriminately, as a result of which the present TRS regime was forced to release the money even now.

“The Congress government sanctioned funds for the next five years and we are forced to continue the payments to keep up the commitment,” Mr. Reddy said during a brief debate in Assembly on replacing the ordinance with a legislation to enhance the membership in temple trusts from nine to fourteen. He said the government had created a common good fund of Rs 50 crore to clear the dues of temples.

‘Rehabilitation centres’

Earlier, Congress MLA T. Jeevan Reddy accused the temple trusts of becoming rehabilitation centres for politically unemployed persons. Legislative Affairs Minister T. Harish Rao wondered if this was not the case in Congress government.

The Assembly passed two other legislations to replace ordinances issued for bifurcation of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and extending value added tax rules on issue of clarifications and advance rulings for horse racing and betting, entertainment, professional, luxury, rural development and entry taxes.

Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy informed the House that the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate was bifurcated in view of spurt in crime rate and rise in population growth within the jurisdiction of the commissionerate. Telugu Desam MLA A. Revanth Reddy demanded the Bill on Police Commissionerate to be referred to a select committee as the police administration did not synchronise with the proposed new districts in Ranga Reddy.

He expressed dismay at the hurry with the legislation when the new districts were yet to take shape. BJP MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar said Uppal Assembly constituency, represented by him, spread over Kachiguda, Alwal and Malkajgiri police sub-divisions in two different districts.