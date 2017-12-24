President Kovind arrives on southern sojourn

more-in

President Ramnath Kovind arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon on his annual southern sojourn. He was received at the Hakimpet Air Force Station by Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and his wife, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his Cabinet colleagues and senior bureaucrats.

Mr. Kovind will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum till December 27 and then leave for Amaravati. This is his second visit to the city in quick succession as he was here for the World Telugu Conference only four days ago. He had stayed at Raj Bhavan then.

On Sunday evening, the Governor hosted a dinner for the President at Raj Bhavan. It was attended by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu. Both of them met separately for sometime.

Mr. Rao also spoke to Jana Sena president and film star Pawan Kalyan.