The High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad on Monday directed the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to preserve bodies of the alleged Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in the early hours of Monday on the AP-Odisha border “in case they are brought within the geographical boundaries of the two States”.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankara Narayana passed the order in a writ petition filed by Chandra Sekhar of the Civil Liberties Committee. The petitioner contended that the joint operation by AP and Odisha police was illegal and the ‘encounter’ should be treated as culpable homicide.

The petitioner contended that it is a practice that after the merciless killings the bodies are dumped in local area hospitals where there are no facilities for preservation. The police had acted in premeditated manner to kill innocent people who were in a meeting, he said. Further, the petition said AP and Odisha were in the conflict zone and the governments had to follow international human rights laws. An interim direction was sought for preservation of bodies and also to declare the joint operation and hasty post mortem as illegal.

Earlier, a mention was made to the Bench in the morning to take up the case urgently and when it had come up for consideration, Advocate General of AP Dammalapati Srinivas said he could not confirm the exact location where the exchange of fire had taken place. He, however, stated that as per the information he got, the operation was going on. The Bench adjourned the case to Thursday.

The petitioner arrayed AP and Odisha along with the DGPs of both the States as the respondents in the case. The SP of Visakhapatnam district, head of Anti-naxal operations at Visakhapatnam, the Superintendent of KG General Hospital at Visakhapatnam were also named respondents.