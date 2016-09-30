Weather forecasting is likely to become more focused from 2019 with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) setting up 660 district centres in order to provide 6000 block-wise bulletins across the country for the benefit of farmers.

Similarly, the IMD is also working on complex mathematical models to come up with weather bulletins for urban flooding which has become a common phenomenon. A prototype model is under preparation in Mumbai, said Union Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary Madhavan Nair Rajeevan at the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).

Delivering a lecture as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), he said that block-wise bulletin will be an exclusive forecasting system with the help of the latest 10 petaflop supercomputer set up at a cost of Rs. 400 crore. “These will be high resolution weather prediction models,” he said.

The Ministry which had prepared a Vision 2050 report was also in the process of setting up observation posts all across the east and west coasts to study marine pollution. Besides, it will also increase the number of seismology observation centres to 116 from the current 84 with focus on Himalayas, Uttarakhand and Andamans, to improve the earthquake monitoring so that any emergency distress message can be relayed in less than five minutes of the quake.

Another important project was the Rs.100-crore desalination plant coming up at Lakshadweep utilising the oceanic thermal energy, he explained. Mr. Madhavan said that global warming was a reality and it was observed that there has been a 0.7 degree rise in temperatures in the country over the last 100 years in tune with the trend worldwide.

High intensity rainfall in bursts and heat waves have become common in recent years which could be attributed to the global warming. To study the climate change more comprehensively and deeply with all parameters making use of the sophisticated equipment, climate change observatories are to be set up in “pristine” sites where human activity is minimal. “Such posts could be set up in the Himalayas, Arctic & Antarctic regions,” he said.

Later, the MoES Secretary felicitated retired NGRI staff and those who had completed 25 years of service in the institution. Parents of meritorious children were also given cash awards. NGRI Director Virendra M. Tiwari, senior scientist Shakeel Ahmed and former director Harsh Gupta participated.