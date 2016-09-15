Greater Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan officially unveiled the poster for the forthcoming Senior National Handball Championship for men to be held from October 4 to 9, at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

Among those who graced the event included film stars Charmee Kaur, Rashi Khanna, music director Ravi Varma besides officials of the Telangana Handball Association.

“We have taken the meet in a prestigious manner and are keen to ensure that we put in place an atmosphere which should help the competitors and all the officials take home wonderful memories,” Hyderabad Mayor observed.

“The State Government is determined to promote sports in a big way and will not be found wanting in supporting any genuine talent. The number of incentives given by the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao not just to outstanding achievers but also to the needy talented youngsters is a reminder of the commitment of the Government,” he pointed out.

For her part, Charmee remarked that it was a privilege for her to be associated with a sporting activity organised with full support by the Government. “I sincerely hope that the fans would come in large numbers to witness the matches and encourage the players,” she said.

Music director Ravi Varma promised to compose a theme song for the Nationals to contribute to its success story.

