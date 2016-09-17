The postal department is strengthening its workforce recruiting nearly 55,000 Grameen Dak Sevaks across the country soon. The recruitment will be done online to maintain transparency in the system.

Secretary Department of Posts B. V. Sudhakar said at a press conference here on Friday that the relevant software for the recruitment has already been developed and it is in the testing stage.

The department has launched several customer-friendly initiatives recently including the National Service Call Centre, launched a few days ago, that has been received positively by the people. Postal customers can now can call 1924 to register their grievances from any network in the country. A unique 11-digit ticket would be raised for them.