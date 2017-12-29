Post- graduate girl held

Adilabad One Town Police on Friday arrested a post graduate student, Modavath Sonu, 23, from Murla Colony in Mahabubnagar district on charges of inciting a tribe and threatening to kill a leader. She had allegedly threatened tribal in a message on a social messaging platform recently which had gone viral following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

This is the first such arrest as part of the ongoing Adivasi-Lambada differences. The Government had suspended internet services since the trouble began about a fortnight ago given the circulation of such videos.

Meanwhile, the police has registered 57 cases mostly with regard to violence that took place on December 15 and later. While 23 persons were issued notices based on complaints against their names, 11 others were arrested and sent for remand.