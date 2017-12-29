Hyderabad

Post- graduate girl held

more-in

Adilabad One Town Police on Friday arrested a post graduate student, Modavath Sonu, 23, from Murla Colony in Mahabubnagar district on charges of inciting a tribe and threatening to kill a leader. She had allegedly threatened tribal in a message on a social messaging platform recently which had gone viral following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

This is the first such arrest as part of the ongoing Adivasi-Lambada differences. The Government had suspended internet services since the trouble began about a fortnight ago given the circulation of such videos.

Meanwhile, the police has registered 57 cases mostly with regard to violence that took place on December 15 and later. While 23 persons were issued notices based on complaints against their names, 11 others were arrested and sent for remand.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
police
tribals
post graduate
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2017 6:13:55 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/post-graduate-girl-held/article22328198.ece

© The Hindu