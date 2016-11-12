Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pushing the poor and middle class people into chaos by demonetising Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes hastily and this reflects his dictatorial mentality more than anything else.

Millions of middle class and poorer sections are terrified with the decision and it has infringed citizens’ right to live and trade, he said while addressing a public meeting in Nereducherla in Suryapet district on Friday.

The demonetisation decision was taken to divert people’s attention from the Prime Minister’s failure to bring back black money stashed in foreign countries. Instead of bringing that money, Mr. Modi has decided to put all Indians into trouble wherein they could not access their own hard-earned money.

He said while the Congress party supports crack down on black money, the Prime Minister's hasty move has only hit the poor, middle class, farmers, daily wage earners, small traders, students, self-employed and the housewives. He demanded that the limitation for exchange of old notes with new ones and withdrawal limits from ATMs should be relaxed.

“Prime Minister Modi has paused the entire economy to implement a not well-conceived decision,” he said adding that regular cash flow into the market will not be possible in near future and this will hit the poor, daily wage earners and middle class with loss of employment due to poor business in all segments. He demanded that the Central and State Government should also compensate for the losses which common people have suffered due to this sudden decision.