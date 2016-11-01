Deputy Leader of the Congress party in the Legislative Council, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, on Monday wrote to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao seeking the constitution of an expert committee on Indirasagar and Rajivsagar irrigation projects. In the letter, Mr. Reddy said abnormally-high claims were being made by contractors in Khammam district in bills for project works and recalled that the government had also cancelled both the projects, renaming them as Sita Rama Project by redesigning the two projects.

Please Wait while comments are loading...