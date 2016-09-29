Around 80 per cent of students turned up for polling at the Students Union elections of the University of Hyderabad held on Wednesday at various polling booths set up in the departments concerned. Candidates from various groups tried to woo the students to vote in their favour arguing on their positive aspects and the negativity attached to their opponents. Three groups - Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) with NSUI; United Front for Social Justice consisting of SFI, DSU, TVV, BSF and Tribal Students’ Front (TSF); and ABVP contested.

Counting will begin on Thursday at 9 a.m.