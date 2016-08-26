Allegation of MLC making a call can be verified only by examining CDR, says a police officer

Police are trying to analyse call data record (CDR) of mobile phones of all suspects in cases involving slain gangster Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem, including a case registered by Bhongir police of Nalgonda in which ruling party MLC Nethi Vidyasagar’s name cropped up.

A businessman, Ganpaa Nagendra of Bhongir had lodged a complaint stating that Nayeem had extorted Rs. 50 lakh from him threatening to kill him and his sons. Nagendra in his complaint stated that the MLC had called his neighbour and through the latter directed the businessman to keep his mobile phone switched on so that the gangster could speak with him.

“To fix responsibility and ascertain role of different persons, we are analysing the CDR of all persons connected to each case involving Nayeem,” a police officer seeking anonymity said.

Citing the businessman’s case, the officer observed that the allegation about the MLC making call can be verified only by examining the CDR.

“This might throw up new clues and fresh evidence about the persons who aided and abetted the gangster,” the investigators said. Meanwhile, police got information that Mr. Nagendra’s was not the only instance in which a public representative’s name cropped up.

A Government school teacher from Nalgonda used to open firecracker shop during Diwali . Police sources said he received a threat call from Nayeem’s gang demanding Rs. 10 lakh since he was making money by operating shop despite being a Government employee.

The teacher had approached a public representative of the same district and sought his help. “We understand the public representative brokered a deal by bringing down the amount demanded by Nayeem and his men,” sources maintained.

Investigators are also re-examining complaints about cases of missing persons reported in Nalgonda district in the past few years to ascertain if Nayeem or his gang was behind them.

After the killing of Nayeem, the Nalgonda district police received a couple of complaints from two families stating that two of their loved ones had gone missing years ago.

Cases of missing persons were registered based on their complaints earlier but police couldn’t trace them till now.

“Now the complainants approached us to verify the role of Nayeem or his accomplices behind the disappearance of their loved ones,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police searched a house of one Fayeem in Mylardevpally police station area on Thursday. Fayeem had worked as driver for Nayeem for sometime.