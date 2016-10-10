On the day when Telangana’s new districts will come into force to coincide with Dasara on Tuesday, so will be 92 new police stations in the State. And most of them will be under the ‘F’ category, requiring only minimal strength to set up. However, police sources revealed that it will not be possible to deploy even that number of personnel straight away due to shortage of staff. It will require a huge level of recruitment to fill the gap.

According to a senior police official, an ‘F’ category station requires nearly 30 police personnel.

But given the current strength of the State police, each of the new police stations will get just one sub-inspector, two head constables and 10 constables; a total of just 13 or less than half of the needed strength.

“That is the arrangement for the time being.Though the Government has approved recruitment of about 5,000 personnel, it will take nearly a year to train them,” the official told The Hindu .