Fire broke out in the main server room of an IT company office at Banjara Hills causing extensive damage while two persons, who went up the terrace fearing for their lives, were rescued by police on Friday.

Fire started in the main server room on the first floor of Magna Quest company office located in a four-floor building on Road No. 12 of Banjara Hills around 8 a.m.

“Reasons for the fire are not yet known but it started in the server room which suffered maximum damage,” Banjara Hills Inspector K. Srinivas said.

Watchman Singh, and an employee Sri Vidya, who was inside the office by then got worried as smoke spread in the office.

Before they could realise what was happening, flames and smoke spread to the second floor. They rushed upstairs and reached terrace screaming for help.

By the time fire tenders arrived, entire first floor was gutted.

“Firemen had to break the glasses and enter the building to identify the source of fire. It took more than three hours to control the blazes,” the Inspector said. Police and Fire Services department personnel went up the staircase and brought down Mr. Singh and Ms. Vidya safely.