The South Zone police held a coordination meeting in the Old City at the Salar Jung Museum with religious and community heads, organisers and stakeholders in view of the upcoming Muharram, Dasara (Bathukamma) and Guru Nanak Jayanthi festivities.

Three festivals

Major celebrations and processions will take place on consecutive days, hence planning for security was discussed at the meeting attended by Hyderabad Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy.

Mr. Reddy said that the Police Department along with other departments is making all arrangements for the safety of the public so that processions and other activities can take place without any problem.

The South Zone police will deploy about 2,000 police officers and men for bandobust to cover all the events. The main event of Moharram, i.e. the Bibi Ka Alawa procession will be held on October 12, the same day on which a Sikh procession will also be taken out. Closed Circuit Television cameras will be set-up on the main procession routes and at Ashoor Khanas. Medical teams and fire tenders will also be deployed at important places to meet any emergencies, said Mr. Reddy.

Apart from civic arrangements, anti-sabotage teams, mufti teams and Special Branch teams will also be deployed to ensure that all the religious activities of Bathukamma, Muharram and Guru Nanak Jayanthi take place without any untoward incidents, said the city police.