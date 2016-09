Cyberabad police rounded up 12 persons posing as doctors without valid degrees or certificates. Police apprehended two persons each from Saroornagar, Meerpet, Kandukur and Nacharam while one person each from Adibatla, Ibrahimpatnam, Vanasthalipuram and Hayatnagar were arrested during raids conducted as part of special drive to curb practice of medicine by unqualified persons.