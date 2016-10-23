Following recent incidents involving licenced weapons in different parts of the city, the police have become more cautious in issuing any new gun licenses. While Cyberabad and Rachakonda police official said that not a single new license was issued in the last few months, the Hyderabad police is not entertaining most applications that come its way.

About a month ago, the owner of a cable network had fired from his gun near a wedding hall at Tappachabutra and his weapon license was cancelled after he was booked by the police. A few weeks ago, another person had whipped out his gun and threatened someone under the Narayanguda police station limits.

“At times people tend to misuse the weapons, which is why the licenses are renewed every two years. Each weapon has a unique number to identify it. During the renewal, we ensure that even the bullets or rounds are accounted for. We seek an explanation from the owner even if a single bullet is missing,” explained a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), requesting anonymity.

The DCP said that the police is discouraging the issuance of new gun licenses as there has been misuse by owners in recent months. He added that a new license is issued only if there is a threat to the applicant’s life or if there have been attacks on his life.

“Apart from that it is issued to sports persons and when it is passed from one generation to another, like from father to son,” said another police official.

In Hyderabad, there are over 4,500 weapon license holders, out of which 2,401 are in the West Zone. The area has posh localities like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and Begumpet, among others, under it, where many VIPs and businessmen live.

“Many sports persons also stay in those areas, which is why there are more license holders there,” explained the official.