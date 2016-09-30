Accused in the bank fraud case being produced by police before mediapersons on Thursday.- Photo: By Arrangement

In a major bust, four persons were arrested by the Rachakonda police for trying to scam the State Bank of India’s Vaidehinagar branch, at Vanasthalipuram, of nearly Rs. 4 crore.

The accused had presented four cheques belonging to Oil India, Assam, in the name of Chairman of Indian Oil Ltd, which were found to be forged after the bank manager scrutinised them.

According to Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, the incident came to light when B. Ramagopal, manager of SBI’s Vaidehinagar branch lodged a complaint with the police stating that one Nallapureddy Jalireddy had given the four cheques on September 17.

Mr. Jallireddy, who is one of the four accused, had opened an account in the name of ‘Jeevan Jyothi Trust Chairman’ with the branch on September 7.

After Mr. Jallireddy presented the cheques to the bank, the branch manager, sensing that something was amiss, scrutinised them and contacted the AGM of the drawee branch to check the same. After the fraud was brought to light, a case was registered under sections 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and Mr. Jallireddy, along with the other accused B. Venkat Nagaraju, S. Rama Krishna and K. Chaithnya were arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police.

During investigation, it was learnt that Mr. Jallireddy came to know about income tax detection scheme frauds while working for a chartered accountant in the city. Soon he started an NGO named Jeevan Jyothi Trust and opened eight accounts with banks like the Oriental Bank of Commerce, Uppal, Axis Bank, Balanagar, two accounts with Punjab National Bank, Vanasthalipuram, SBI, Vaidehinagar and others.

“He was also using income tax exemptions for NGO donations by companies to gain from it. Companies which would give his trust money, would avail the exemptions, by showing that they donated money,” stated Mr. Bhagwat at a press conference on Thursday. He added that B. Venkata Nagaraju had given him the forged SBI cheques, and that four other accused who were involved in the fraud are still absconding.

On their arrest, the police recovered cheque books of various banks, two pass books, trust registration deed papers, proceedings of IT exemption, trust relevant papers and other material.