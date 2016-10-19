Uppal MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar on Tuesday took out a rally covering the main thoroughfares of his constituency in support of the demand to redesign the storm water drains ( nalas ) 30-ft wide by strengthening, dredging and removing weed “to safeguard the dwellings and livelihoods of the poor people”.

Addressing meetings en route, the BJP MLA claimed that the storage capacities of Kapra lake, Uppal Peddacheruvu and Nallacheruvu were not sufficient, while some technical reports have been suggesting that the drains width should be increased to 100 feet.