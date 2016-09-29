The South Central Railway has announced that from September 30 to Oct. 12, platform tickets for entry into Secunderabad station will be doubled, from the current price of Rs. 10.

A press release said the temporary increase in the rate, to Rs. 20, was only for 13 days and meant to regulate the flow of people other than passengers at the station in anticipation of additional footfall of rail travellers during the festival season. To clear the extra rush of passengers, a special train will be operated from Kazipet at 4 a.m. on Sept. 29, bound for Vijayawada. The SCR has announced that from Oct. 1, train nos. 17644/17643 Kakinada Port-Chennai Egmore Circar express and nos. 17652/17651 Kacheguda-Chennai express would be extended till Chengalpattu.

No. 17652 will leave Kacheguda 4.30 p.m., arrive/depart Chennai Egmore the next day at 7.25/7.50 a.m., Mambalam at 8/8.02 a.m., Tambaram at 8.18/8.20 a.m. and reach Chengalpattu at 9.10 a.m.