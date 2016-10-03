Making a statement:CEO of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation P. Raghuram and actress Regina Cassandra participating in the ‘Pink Ribbon Walk 2016’ at KBR National Park in Hyderabad on Sunday. -Photo: Nagara Gopal

: Breast cancer survivors, along with walkers, participated in the eighth edition of Pink Ribbon walk organised on Sunday at KBR Park.

Organised by Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation (UBF) and KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases in association with The Association of Breast Surgeons of India, the walk saw several hundreds listen to stories of survivors and learn about early detection of breast cancer that claims around 70,000 women in India. Besides students, the walk also saw participation from noted doctors and celebrities.