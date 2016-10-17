A sports tournament organised by Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation to create awareness about the disease saw several young women participate over the weekend.

Called the ‘Pink Ribbon tournament,’ it was organised by the foundation at Oro Sports Village.

The event was inaugurated by the foundation’s P. Raghu Ram in the presence of former Union Minister Pallam Raju.

College students and employees from various corporate companies in Hyderabad were some of the women who participated in the sporting events.