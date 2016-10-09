When a patient visits a eUPHC, he may avail a consultation with a doctor present at the centre or interact with a physician through telemedicine.

Telangana Government and digital health services provider e-Vaidya will inaugurate a pilot e-Urban Primary Health Centre in the city on Sunday in Rasoolpura.

The e-UPHC, unlike the conventional UPHC, will digitise medical records and for facilitating remote healthcare. When a patient visits a eUPHC, he may avail a consultation with a doctor present at the centre or interact with a physician through telemedicine.