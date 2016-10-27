Banking on patent expiry of several drugs in near future, Indian pharma majors anticipate a growth of about 15 per cent in exports this year.

Pharmexcil, the pharma exports body representing the industry, said here on Tuesday that there were setbacks to growth in pharma industries like shortage of skilled manpower and attrition but growth could be expected given the expiry of patents on drugs. “Several companies have filed dossiers for seeking approvals for exporting drugs the patents of which will expire,” said Madan Mohan Reddy, Chairman of Pharmexcil.

Mr. Reddy and other representatives of other pharma companies said problems like the currency crisis in Venezuela would be dealt with and would not impact the industry severely.