The allotment of seats for engineering and pharmacy post graduate courses were released on Tuesday. Out of the 10,695 seats under Convenor quota for both engineering and pharmacy courses 8,476 students were allotted seats in the first phase of counselling. The students have to download the allotment order, joining letter and challan form for payment of tuition fee (if applicable).

Fee has to be paid at any branch of Andhra Bank and students need to report to the allotted college along with the allotment order, fee paid challan and joining letter between September 14 to 17.

If any student fails to report to the allotted college before September 17 the allotted seat stands cancelled.

Classwork from Sept. 19

Classwork commences on September 19. The second and final phase of counselling is scheduled from September 20 to 24.

Candidates who have not attended certificate verification earlier can attend during September 20 and 21.

Candidates can exercise web options during September 21 to 24. The details of schedule will be notified on www. tspgecet.tsche.ac.in

