The Petbasheerabad police arrested a man for opening fire on a person and trying to kill him at Bapu Nagar under its limits late on Wednesday night. The assailant, K. Prabhu Dev, with assistance of one Chakravarthi had tried to kill Nagender Reddy over a grudge they bore against him and another person.

According to Balanagar Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Y. Sai Sekhar, Prabhu and Chakravarthi along with a woman had been planning to take over about 300 square yards of land belonging to one Narasimha Rao. Learning of it, Nagender informed Rao, after which the latter lodged a complaint with the Petbasheerabad police. Based on his complaint, Prabhu and a few others were arrested some time back.

Angry with it, Prabhu and Chakravathi decided to kill both Nagender and Rao. On Wednesday night, when Nagender was going to his flat with his wife, Prabhu opened fire at him, shooting two rounds. One of them injured him, while the other was fired in the air. Soon after, neighbours came out and Prabhu was arrested by the police, while Chakravarthi is still absconding.

The weapon used by Prabhu was procured from a village in Uttar Pradesh at a cost of Rs.20,000 said the DCP. He and Chakravarthi were booked under the Arms Act and for attempt to murder.

Cars damaged

Four cars were damaged by unidentified miscreants late on Wednesday night at Indraprastha Colony under the Saidabad police station limits. The incident took place at about 1.30 a.m., after which the vehicle owners lodged a complaint with the police. A senior official official said that CCTV footage is being verified to find out the person responsible for it. . A case was registered by the Saidabad police.

Arrested for rape

A father-son duo who were booked by the Saroornagar police for raping and abusing an SC minor girl from Suryapet for about two months ago were arrested on Thursday. M. Bharath Kumar Reddy and his father Sudhakar Reddy’s offence came to light on November 14 when a woman social worker rescued the girl from their house at Green Hills colony. The duo were produced before a court.

According to the Rachakonda police, both Bharath and Sudhakar had paid the victim’s parents Rs.10,000 to engage her as a housemaid from the last nine months. They had sexually assaulted her, neglecter her health and ensured that she did not leave her house, said a press release on Thursday.

Based on the complaint from Maheswari Goud, the social worker who approached the police, a case was registered against them under various sections of the IPC, POSCO Act, SC/ST Atrocity Act and the Bonded Labour System(Abolition) Act.

The victim was sent to the Government Maternity Hospital, Koti, for medical examination. Two special teams were formed to search for Bharath and Sudhakar.

Four arrested

The S. R. Nagar police arrested four persons, including a minor boy, for robbing gold and money from an astrologer and stabbing him. The accused Nasar, Samba Raju and Koteswara Rao (excluding) the minor boy) decided to rob Sri Shankar Ji, who resides at Maduranagar.

According to the police, all the four accused were working at Maduranagar itself. After coming up with the plan to rob the astrologer, they went to his house on November 12. Sri Shankar Ji was told told to hand over his money and gold ornaments. On resisting the accused, he was stabbed and they took away gold, cash and a cell phone all worth Rs.1.5 lakh.

The accused were identifed from CCTV footage and were produced before a court on Thursday, Panjagutta Division ACP M. Venkateswarulu said in a release.