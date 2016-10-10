Students’ movement pose biggest threat to Hindutva forces: JNU activist

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government’s ‘persecution’ of students in educational institutions, including University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), resulted in forging of solidarities between various campuses, said Umar Khalid, a student activist of JNU who was slapped with sedition charges in February this year.

He was delivering human rights activist K. Balagopal Memorial Lecture here on Sunday. Mr. Khalid who called himself an anti-national, branded so by the media, said students’ movements posed the biggest threat to Hindutva forces and an attack on campuses after BJP ascended to power was expected. “When they went after Rohith Vemula they were not attacking a person. They were attacking a student leader and a fighter. They were also attacking Ambedkarite politics,” he said adding the BJP government tried to disrupt ‘justice for Rohith Vemula movement’ by cracking down on JNU students, including himself who supported Kashmir’s right to self determination.

New solidarities

Mr. Khalid said the slogan ‘Jai Bhim, Lal Salam’ that developed out of larger solidarities between students brings a ray of hope of meeting of two ideologies. The question of caste and the question of patriarchy are very important questions of times and these questions are internal to revolutionary transformation, Mr. Khalid, who holds a radical Left world-view, said.

Challenging the government who ‘tried to rein-in students’, Mr. Khalid said: “They wanted to teach us a lesson. But we haven’t learnt that lesson. We will continue to uphold our political views.” Remembering Mr. Balagopal, who was a renowned lawyer, writer and activist, had helped contextualise political movements of his times, Mr. Khalid said “You could either agree or disagree with him but you could never have ignored him.” Human Rights Forum organised the meet to commemorate the seventh death anniversary of Mr. Balagopal.

Struggle for rights

Other speakers in the meet included member Communist Party of India’s National Council and president of Adivasi Mahasabha Manish Kunjam, faculty member in University of Hyderabad K. Y. Ratnam and Zameer Ahmed of Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society.

Mr. Kunjam, who has been working in conflict-affected Bastar of Chhattisgarh, said the condition of Adivasis in Bastar is as bad as Kashmiris. From media blackout to targeting leaders, Bastar police has tried every possible way to suppress people’s movements for rights. Prof. Ratnam, who was one of the faculty members who got arrested during the unrest in UoH on March 22, rejected Justice Roopanwal Commission report that declared Rohith Vemula non-Dalit.